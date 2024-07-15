REPORT: King Charles Pens Private Letter To Donald Trump Following Assassination Attempt

King Charles III reportedly sent a private letter to former President Donald Trump following the failed assassination attempt Saturday, New York Post reported.

Charles reached out to Trump following an assassination attempt that targeted the former U.S. President during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, according to the New York Post. The British monarch, 75, conveyed the message through the UK’s embassy in Washington, D.C., as confirmed by Buckingham Palace to the New York Post. The contents of the letter have not been disclosed.

King Charles sends private letter to Donald Trump after ‘surreal’ assassination attempt https://t.co/nGVzirVKNA pic.twitter.com/6zstkuKWm2 — New York Post (@nypost) July 15, 2024

The tone of Charles’ letter mirrored sentiments shared by Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who publicly condemned the violence, according to sources cited by the Daily Beast. Starmer expressed his horror over the events and extended his best wishes to Trump and his family through a social media post.

“I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally and we send him and his family our best wishes,” Starmer wrote on Twitter. “Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack.” (RELATED: ‘Didn’t Want To Talk To Him’: Former Volunteer Fire Chief’s Widow Rejects Biden’s Call Post-Trump Rally Shooting)

I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally and we send him and his family our best wishes. Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 14, 2024

The attack occurred while Trump was addressing the crowd at the Butler Farm Show grounds. He narrowly escaped more serious injury when a bullet grazed his ear. The assailant, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was positioned approximately 130 yards away from Trump and was later neutralized by the Secret Service, according to the New York Post. The violence also claimed the life of Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old former firefighter, and injured two others, David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74.