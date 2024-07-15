Letitia James Files Lawsuit Against Nassau County Over Transgender Sports Ban

Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Monday against Nassau County over transgender sports ban, New York Post reported.

James launched a lawsuit against a new law in Nassau County, New York, that prohibits transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports at county-owned facilities, according to the New York Post. The lawsuit was filed shortly after Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman signed the legislation, which was approved by the county’s Republican-led legislature.

NY AG Letitia James sues Nassau County to block transgender sports ban https://t.co/xO33cedX89 pic.twitter.com/ySmDSZyRoc — New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) July 15, 2024

This action marks the second legal battle over transgender rights in Nassau County sports, after an earlier court decision invalidated a similar executive order from Blakeman, the outlet stated. The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU), which successfully contested the previous order on behalf of the Long Island Roller Rebels, filed a separate lawsuit in Nassau County Supreme Court challenging the new law. (RELATED: NY State Supreme Court Justice Overrules County’s Ban On Transgender Athletes In Women’s Sports)

During a press conference, Blakeman defended the law and cited concerns about fairness and safety in women’s sports. “We’re protecting the integrity, fairness and safety in women’s sports. It’s a matter of common sense,” he said, New York Post reported.

However, James countered that the ban contravenes state laws against discrimination based on gender identity or expression. “With this law, Nassau County is once again attempting to exclude transgender girls and women from participating in sporting events while claiming to support fairness,” James said in a statement accompanying the lawsuit, New York Post stated.

Gabriella Lario, a staff attorney with the NYCLU, condemned the law as a hateful piece of legislation and reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to challenging what they see as an illegal and discriminatory ban.

“It is abundantly clear that any attempt to ban trans women and girls from sports is prohibited by our state’s anti-discrimination laws. It was true when we successfully struck down County Executive Blakeman’s transphobic policy and it is true now. This latest round of hateful legislation is unacceptable and we won’t let it stand in New York,” Lario said, according to the New York Post.