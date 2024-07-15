Authorities Charge Man After They Found Suitcases Filled With Body Parts On Iconic Bridge

The London Metropolitan Police charged Yostin Andres Mosquera with the murder of two elderly men whose remains were found in suitcases left on an iconic bridge, CBS News reported Monday.

Mosquera, aged 34, was allegedly a roommate with his two victims, the 62-year-old Albert Alfonso and the 71-year-old Paul Longworth, prior to their deaths, the London Metropolitan Police (LMP) said in a press release. (RELATED: Suspected Serial Killer Confesses To Murdering 42 Women After Bodies Found In Kenyan Dump)

A man will appear in court charged with the murder of two men after human remains were found in #Bristol and #ShepherdsBush. Yostin Andres Mosquera, 34, will appear at Wimbledon Mags Court this morning. Read more 👇 https://t.co/y468mszVYl — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 15, 2024

The two victims were previously in a relationship together, the LMP said. The police said they have not find any “homophobic motive in this case” thus far despite “initially” labelling “the incident as a hate crime.”

“My thoughts are first and foremost with Albert and Paul’s loved ones who are coming to terms with this terrible news,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said in the press release.

Mosquera was taken into custody Saturday at a train station after allegedly leaving suitcases containing the bodily remains of Alfonso and Longworth on the Clifton Suspension Bridge Wednesday, CBS News reported. Law enforcement also discovered additional remains at the victims’ residence, according to the outlet.

The Clifton Suspension Bridge has a storied history. It is among the oldest remaining suspension bridges on Earth, CBS News reported. Isambard Kingdom Brunel, a famous Victorian era engineer, reportedly designed the bridge. The Victorian era in British history spanned from 1837 to 1901, English Heritage noted.