Luis De La Fuente Is Interested In The USMNT Job, And Can This Pretty Please With A Cherry On Top Happen?: REPORT

Oh man, if the soccer gods can deliver on this one …

Fresh off a Euro 2024 championship after a flat out dominant performance from his team throughout the entire tournament, Spain manager Luis De La Fuente might be ready for a new challenge as he’s interested in the vacant position with the United States men’s national team (USMNT), according to a report from The Washington Post. (RELATED: Argentina Wins Record 16th Copa América Championship After Victory Over Colombia)

It was confirmed to the outlet that De La Fuente’s representatives sent an email over to the U.S. Soccer Federation regarding his interest in the gig. The United States‘ managerial job became available after Gregg Berhalter was fired by USSF sporting director Matt Crocker following the squad’s horrendous performance in the Copa América.

De La Fuente, 63, is a native to Spain and has been in his home nation for the entirety of both his playing and coaching career. Since 2013, De La Fuente has been a member of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. He’s been involved with coaching the Spanish youth under-19, under-21 and under-23 squads, eventually being raised to the senior team following the nation suffering a quarterfinal exit in the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

Spain’s Luis de la Fuente has interest in the USMNT coaching job, his representatives say. Details:https://t.co/20P8mxDoBq — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) July 14, 2024

I’m a little suspicious, actually very suspicious, that Luis De La Fuente is only doing this to get more money out of Spain, but we all can dream … that’s the beauty of America.

Come get a slice of it, Luis!