Matt Damon Reportedly Evacuated From Greek Beach Amid Bomb Scare

(Photo by Pierre Suu/WireImage/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Matt Damon and his wife Luciana were reportedly evacuated from a beach in Mykonos, Greece, July 13, after reports of an alleged bomb threat.

An email threatening that bombs had been placed in four frequented island beach bars was sent to the Mykonos Police Sub-Division (MPSD), the Greek outlet Protothema reported. Police were reportedly mobilized in response to the alleged threat.

Police quickly notified the managers of the possibility of danger, and instructed that the music be turned off and guests be instructed to remain calm and exit in an orderly manner, according to the outlet. Video footage showed the scene, as panic began to spread.

Tension ran high in the Paranga region, where two of the four beach bars named in the bomb threat were in full operation, Protothema reported. There were reportedly roughly 4,000 tourists enjoying their stay in the area at the time. The evacuation of that particular area was notably challenging as concerned guests attempted to make sense of the situation at hand as they attempted to flee, according to the outlet.

US actor Matt Damon smiles during a photocall for the film "Stillwater" at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 9, 2021. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

There were reports of heavy traffic as vehicles loaded with passengers from the beach bars lined the area causing a traffic jam on roughly half of the island’s roadways, according to Protothema.

Initial reports indicated that Damon kept calm during the alert and was seen smiling during the evacuation process.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: Actor Matt Damon from Focus Features' "Stillwater" attends Deadline Contenders Film: New York on December 04, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Deadline)

Local authorities later deemed the bomb threat to be a hoax, according to KNews. Luciana Barroso, Damon’s wife, was reportedly accompanying him. (RELATED: Matt Damon Reveals The One Thing That Would Make Him Break A Promise He Made In Couples Therapy)

The famous actor has not publicly addressed this matter.