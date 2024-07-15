Matt Damon Reportedly Evacuated From Greek Beach Amid Bomb Scare

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana were reportedly evacuated from a beach in Mykonos, Greece, July 13, after reports of an alleged bomb threat.

An email threatening that bombs had been placed in four frequented island beach bars was sent to the Mykonos Police Sub-Division (MPSD), the Greek outlet Protothema reported. Police were reportedly mobilized in response to the alleged threat.

Police quickly notified the managers of the possibility of danger, and instructed that the music be turned off and guests be instructed to remain calm and exit in an orderly manner, according to the outlet. Video footage showed the scene, as panic began to spread.

Tension ran high in the Paranga region, where two of the four beach bars named in the bomb threat were in full operation, Protothema reported. There were reportedly roughly 4,000 tourists enjoying their stay in the area at the time. The evacuation of that particular area was notably challenging as concerned guests attempted to make sense of the situation at hand as they attempted to flee, according to the outlet.

There were reports of heavy traffic as vehicles loaded with passengers from the beach bars lined the area causing a traffic jam on roughly half of the island’s roadways, according to Protothema.

Initial reports indicated that Damon kept calm during the alert and was seen smiling during the evacuation process.

Local authorities later deemed the bomb threat to be a hoax, according to KNews. Luciana Barroso, Damon’s wife, was reportedly accompanying him. (RELATED: Matt Damon Reveals The One Thing That Would Make Him Break A Promise He Made In Couples Therapy)

The famous actor has not publicly addressed this matter.