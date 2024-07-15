Americans Wake Up To ‘Extreme’ Weather Warnings

The National Weather Service (NWS) sent out “extreme” weather warnings across parts of the U.S. Monday as temperatures look to stay hot and sticky.

“Major to Extreme” heat risks are possible throughout the eastern half of the U.S. throughout mid-July, with “long duration dangerous house” and “potentially deadly heat” possible, “particularly in urban areas,” NWS said in their key morning messages via the Weather Prediction Center. Record highs could be hit along the coast, with few overnight lows to offer relief.

“Heat stress will build rapidly for those without adequate cooling or hydration,” NWS stated, emphasizing that extreme heat can impact anyone. In early July, “mind-boggling” temperatures in Death Valley National Park on the western half of the U.S. were so high, that at least one person is believed to have died due to overexposure.

NWS recommends drinking plenty of water, avoiding alcohol, using sunscreen, wearing lightweight clothing, and taking regular breaks to protect yourself from the heat. (RELATED: Forecasters Issue Warning Ahead Of Intense Summer Weather)

At the same time, excessive rainfall could hit throughout the Middle Mississippi Valley up through to the Great Lakes on Monday, NWS noted. Some relief will head toward the eastern coast as the week progresses. A cold moving from the northwest through the southeast is currently threatening rain, which we really need.