Things Have Changed: A Shunned Nick Saban Had To Retrieve His Media Credentials In Order To Get Into SEC Media Days

How on earth do you not know who Nick Saban is?

As we all know, legendary college football coach Nick Saban decided to call it a career following the 2023 season after winning seven national championships, with six of them coming during his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nowadays, Saban is just enjoying the perks of retirement and a much more relaxing paycheck from ESPN.

One assignment that Saban is on right now for the four-letter network is covering SEC Media Days in Dallas. Since the conference is on his old stomping grounds (or should we say throne?), you’d think he’d have zero issue at the venue. (RELATED: ‘Irrelevant In The Big Picture Of College Football’: Paul Finebaum Unleashes Absolute Hate On Colorado With Fiery Rant)

Nope.

Making an appearance Monday morning on ESPN, Saban revealed that while trying to get into SEC Media Days, he was shunned due to not having his media credentials. Wait, what?

“I’ve never worn a credential in my life, and was always for 17 years able to get into SEC Media Days without a credential. I had to go back to my room today and get my credential to get in,” said Saban to Mike Greenberg while crackin’ up.

Nick Saban on the difference of attending SEC Media Days as Alabama’s head coach and as a member of the media: “It’s a little different. I’ve never worn a credential in my life and was always for 17 years able to get into SEC Media Day without a credential. I had to go back to… pic.twitter.com/hvHwdfAsIU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 15, 2024

Seriously … how on earth do you not know who Nick Saban is?