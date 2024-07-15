Nicolas Cage Just Set The Bar For Movies This Summer With ‘Longlegs’ Insane Opening Weekend

Nicolas Cage’s latest movie “Longlegs” just opened to an insane $22.6 million its first weekend, beating out multiple $100 million movies.

What do Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum have in common? No, it’s not their extraordinary good looks. It’s that they were both in the $100 million movie “Fly Me To The Moon,” which disappeared under the success of Cage’s latest mind-bending bizarro-horror, “Longlegs.” The movie opened on July 12 after taking just $10 million to make, with a similar budget for marketing and distribution, according to Variety.

The plot mixes in some of the best horror tropes in history: a gifted FBI agent is drawn to hunt for elusive serial killer (Cage) “Longlegs.” Its a premise not-so dissimilar to the likes of “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Zodiac” and “Se7en,” Time magazine notes (warning, the article contains big spoilers).

Apparently Cage based some of his character’s creepiness on his late mother, Joy Vogelsang. “She did a lot of things to freak him out,” director Osgood Perkins told USA Today. “He harvested a lot of memory of his mom,” he added.

Cage echoed the sentiment to Extra, saying that he “heard her voice and the way she would move and suddenly I thought, ‘You know, I could put all that into this character. That was an inspiration I owe [to her].” So, it doesn’t sound like this was an insult particularly. “If I’m any good in the movie, I owe it to my mom,” Cage added.

It would appear that Americans are more than willing to spend money to go to the movies in the summer, and in this economy. They just won't pay to see a Kevin Costner movie.

Costner’s opening weekend for “Horizon: An American Saga” was so tragic the movie went almost directly to streaming, while the second installment of the Western franchise was pulled from its August release date. Hopefully he’ll return to “Yellowstone” in support of his fans and fellow cast and crew instead of focusing on this ego project now. That would be lovely!