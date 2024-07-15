‘Irrelevant In The Big Picture Of College Football’: Paul Finebaum Unleashes Absolute Hate On Colorado With Fiery Rant

It’s only July, and the haters are already working overtime! (LMAO)

Shedeur Sanders, the starting quarterback of the Colorado Buffaloes (and Deion’s son), continues to get hit with criticism after he said recently that the Buffs are “everybody’s Super Bowl.” We all know that’s a joke of a statement, but ESPN’s Paul Finebaum took it to a completely new level during an appearance Monday morning on “First Take.”

Oh yeah, ladies and gentlemen, the hate was real.

“You are an easy win nowadays. You got off to a phenomenal start last year beating a couple of mediocre teams that had big names. And quite frankly you haven’t done anything since other than crash and burn,” said a fired up Finebaum. (RELATED: ‘Can’t Block For Nothing’: Travis Hunter Blasts His Own O-Line While Playing Shedeur Sanders In ‘College Football 25’)

“I know that the media loves this story. We fall all over ourselves. But Colorado isn’t important in college football. Deion Sanders is. He’s a stand alone person. He’s one of the most charismatic people we’ve ever seen. But Colorado is nothing. They don’t matter. They’re irrelevant in the big picture of college football.”

If you don’t remember, the Buffaloes started their 2023 campaign with a 4-2 record, however, lost their last six contests to finish the season at 4-8.

Finebaum had no problem reminding them of that.

WATCH:

.@finebaum says Colorado is “irrelevant in the big picture of college football” 😳 pic.twitter.com/4sWxWKEmaY — First Take (@FirstTake) July 15, 2024

LMAO … so much hate, it’s comedy … you gotta love Paul Finebaum, man.