Pro-Israel Protesters Chant ‘Donald Trump’ As They Square Off Against Palestine Activists Outside Synagogue

Pro-Israel protesters chanted “Donald Trump” as they squared off against Pro-Palestine activists outside a New York synagogue Sunday.

Video shows the pro-Israel crowd facing off against pro-Palestinian activists and chanting Trump’s name repeatedly while waving American and Israeli flags. (RELATED: Students Sue UCLA For Allowing ‘Jew Exclusion Zone’ During Violent Pro-Palestinian Encampment)

A passerby in a car with an American flag sticking out also mentioned the former president.

“We stand with President Trump and we stand with Israel. We stand with Israel … and President Trump!” the passerby shouted. One pro-Palestinian activist shouted invectives and said, “Death to Israel” in Arabic. The same protester, however, interrupted his invectives and told the police, “I love you, sir, and God bless America.”

“Pro-Israel protester punched by Pro-palestine Protesters as clashes escalate in Kew Garden Hills synagogue in Queens. Pro-palestine Protesters call to ‘Stop sale of stolen land’ while Israel supporters call to ‘stay away from our Synagogues,'” a journalist tweeted.

The video shows an altercation between the protesters. Police appear to break up the fight. A person on the pro-Israel side claimed that someone punched them.

Democratic New York Rep. Ritchie Torres lambasted the act of protest outside a synagogue and characterized it as exposing the lie that “Anti-Zionism is not Antisemitism.”

“The notion that those protesting synagogues and Holocaust museums and Nova exhibits are not pro-Hamas but are pro-Palestinian—that, too, has been exposed as a lie,” the congressman added.

Protesting a synagogue anywhere—even under the guise of pro-Palestinian activism—is always and everywhere an act of antisemitism. The latest action against a synagogue in Kew Gardens, Queens is no exception. The notion that Anti-Zionism is not Antisemitism has been exposed as… — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) July 15, 2024

Torres left the Congressional Progressive Caucus back in February over his pro-Israel stance.

“No one should blame the victim, no one should explain or excuse the terrorism,” Torres explained.