‘We’re Gonna Win’: RNC Kicks Off With Defiance, Unity After Trump Assassination Attempt

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Minutes into the first delegates session of the Republican National Convention, the Fiserv Forum erupted into chants of “fight,” a nod to the message Donald Trump gave to rally-goers after dodging a bullet meant to kill him.

It was a nod that made clear that the near miss on Trump’s life just days prior was on the mind of everyone. Leaving one dead and two critically injured, the assassination attempt could have held the RNC convention back. Trump himself admitted that he considered skipping the first two days of the convention to compose himself. But instead, attendees told the Caller, the tragedy did just the opposite.

“[The mood is] energy, excitement, pissed off or fired up. And if the election were today, or next week, Trump’s gonna win and Donald J. Trump and whoever the nominee VP nominee is, we’re gonna win a landslide,” Mike McMullen, a Pennsylvania delegate who witnessed the shooting on Saturday, told the Caller. “He’s going to win states that Republicans don’t win.”

And energetic and excited it was – multiple RNC guests approached this reporter unprovoked to quickly share their enthusiasm and love for Trump before catching someone else and spreading the word more.

RNC Convention breaks out in “fight” chants, a nod to Trump’s message after dodging an assassination attempt on Saturday. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/QUcS1D1898 — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) July 15, 2024

Before the “fight” chants broke out, and before he officially began the first session, Republican National Committee Co-Chairman Michael Whatley asked attendees to join him in a moment of silence for the tragedy that unfolded Saturday. The Secret Service rushed a bloody Trump off the stage during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Though the bullet grazed Trump’s ear, 50-year-old Corey Comperatore was killed. (RELATED: ‘Died A Hero’: Former Volunteer Fire Chief Identified By Family As Crowd Member Killed At Trump Rally)

The shooting left the country reeling, but the convention is rolling on.

“Rewind a week ago, this was not the convention environment that we envisioned. But I do hope that if there is one silver lining that comes out of what happened on Saturday night, let it be that first of all, Americans got to see an American president who was brave in his most vulnerable moment… he took the hit, he took the bullet, he took the fire, felt the blood, stood up and said he was still willing to be ready and would not stop fighting for the people who actually put him there,” former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told reporters at the Heritage Foundation’s Policy Fest. The event also began with a moment of silence for the tragedy.

A promotional video showed at the Policy Fest featured images of Trump surviving the assassination attempt, emerging from a swarm of Secret Service agents with blood on his face and raising a fist into the air. Marie Georgievski, an Ohio alternate delegate, told the Caller that among guests and delegates at the convention, attendees have been inspired and moved with a desire to support Trump.

“I thought that was an inspiring moment, regardless of what you believe. I talked to President Trump actually, that night was about 12:30am. I think he was on his way out of the hospital at the time, and his level of calm, and his level of strength in that moment, frankly, was a phone conversation that inspired me. I can only imagine, hopefully, the inspiration that offers to all Americans,” Ramaswamy continued.

The excitement, in part, could be attributed to the anticipation of Trump’s pick for vice president. Attendees speculated who Trump would choose as reports trickled in on those being ruled out.

“If it’s not Rubio or Burgum, who do you think it will be?” one attendee exclaimed.

The vice presidential pick, amid the response to the attempt to take Trump’s life, brought a sense of unity to the convention. Later, in a Truth Social post, Trump announced that he was choosing Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate.

“The party has never been so united. With a united party, President Trump will unite the nation,” New York GOP press secretary David Laska told the Caller.

“Right now everyone is buzzing about the VP. More broadly, there is palpable excitement in the air. We know we are witnessing history and we can’t wait for President Trump to take the stage,” he added.

Following the attack on Trump, President Joe Biden spoke three times, even giving an Oval Office address in an attempt to urge Americans to tone down divisive political rhetoric. The 81-year-old was briefed several times on the shooting and later moved to boost Secret Service protection for Trump, himself and Vice President Kamala Harris. (RELATED: It Took Biden 102 Minutes To Condemn Trump Assassination Attempt)

The seriousness of the attack has not been lost on convention attendees, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told the Caller.

“I think the mood is more serious. There’s a seriousness of what this election means, but also how fragile life is and the damage could be done if somebody just raises the rhetoric,” McCarthy said.

“Think about how close, but just in a slight finger nail, President Trump wouldn’t be alive today, and what would that do to the entire nation? I think it’s the responsibility of all Americans to take a deep breath, lower the rhetoric, there’s enough contrast in policies between these two men running for president. Let’s debate that,” he continued.

.@reaganreese_ : “What does it mean to be here today at the RNC convention after the assassination attempt this weekend?” @SpeakerMcCarthy: “I think the mood is more serious, you know the seriousness of what this election means but also how fragile life is” pic.twitter.com/35as5td1tF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 15, 2024

“I think there’s a sense of relief, but also determination,” Wisconsin GOP communications director Matt Fisher told the Caller.

McMullen, just feet from the stage where Trump got shot on Saturday, could’ve stayed home after what he witnessed. He could’ve understandably decided to skip the convention, out of fear that something like what happened on Saturday could happen again.

But he was far from deterred.

“As crazy as it sounds I mean, I’m not saying he’s crazy, but he gets up and does a fist pump and gives a thumbs up. Who the hell does that?” he told the Caller.

“That just shows the plight and the resolve of Donald J. Trump. Donald J. Trump is going to win Pennsylvania,” McMullen continued. “And as you know, Pennsylvania is the Keystone State. We win Pennsylvania, we win it all.”