ROOKE: Trump’s Failed Assassination Just Solidified Biden As The Dems’ Nominee

Ever since a would-be assassin struck former President Trump in the ear with a rifle shot from about 150 yards away, the calls for President Biden to step down as the Democrat nominee ceased to exist.

Regime media pushing Biden to step down have gone quiet despite him still being a man in cognitive decline. The reality for them is more sober than they’d likely care to admit publicly. Trump’s chances of winning the election in November have never been higher, making Biden the appropriate sacrificial lamb.

No point for Democrats to swap out Biden now, let him take the L You’d be wasting a candidate on a race they can’t win — Iman Jalali (@Stealx) July 14, 2024

Before the assassination attempt, ex-New York Gov. David Paterson told 70 WABC radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” which aired on Sunday, that Biden would be the Democrat nominee, adding that former President Obama and CA Rep. Nancy Pelosi would help unify the party around him. (EXCLUSIVE: State Reps Demand Resignation From Congresswoman Who Went After Trump’s Secret Service Protection)

This seems even more apparent now that Trump survived a headshot that, if he hadn’t turned at the perfect moment, would have indeed ended his life. While there is a lot of time left before November’s election, Trump’s popularity has soared, and any Democrat candidate will have a tough time winning against the momentum behind him. Democrats aren’t likely willing to sacrifice one of their up-and-coming party darlings like CA Gov. Gavin Newsom or MI Gov. Gretchen Witmer on a longshot chance at the White House.

This leaves Biden as the only one capable of taking the hit Democrats face. If he loses, it doesn’t ruin the succession plans Democrats have for their party’s future. He will simply fade off into retirement, leaving the Democrats to focus on the presidential election in 2026, when both parties will have to put forth a fresh ticket.

In the immediate future, Democrats can work on stopping the red wave, which, with Trump as head of the Republican ticket, could take out down-ballot Democrats in the U.S. House and Senate. If Republicans can control Congress and the White House, Trump will be set up for massive policy wins for the first two years in office, which would spell disaster for the left.

Quieting the anti-Biden factions inside their party may be their only chance to avoid an even more devastating loss.