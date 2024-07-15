ROOKE: Would-Be Assassin’s Bullet Just Killed Biden’s Only Campaign Message

The left’s plan to take down former President Donald Trump’s campaign was destroyed on Saturday when a would-be assassin took a shot at Trump and missed.

Democrats have conducted an all-out war against Trump since he decided to run for office. Their attacks steadily escalated from unconstitutional lawfare to regime media calling him Hitler. We were told Trump was a threat to their big “D” Democracy that needed to be eliminated. Then it happened.

Never let them memory hole this. https://t.co/uSTEwFdKN5 — Mary Rooke (@MaryRooke_) July 14, 2024

A lone gunman took to the roof of a nearby building and set his sites on man the left, painted as the devil incarnate. That shot, which narrowly missed killing Trump, ended their ability to continue their Hitler narrative. He rose in defiance with his fist held high and the American flag flying over him, instructing the crowd to “FIGHT. FIGHT. FIGHT.”

Your very attempt to”both sides” it reveals your insincerity. I have multiple sources who were in the room when you said it and everyone took away the same meaning: you wanted Trump dead. You’re not fooling anyone. https://t.co/bzh5PS58w3 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 15, 2024

The attempt on Trump’s life means that Democrats can no longer carry on as if their rhetoric against him doesn’t entice violence or division in America. Instead, they’ll have to focus on policy, which is a losing narrative for Democrats who have made the country poorer and unsafe over the last four years.

Democrats have ruled over the country with an iron fist, allowing the devastation of open borders, a failing economy, and foreign policy that brings America closer and closer to World War III. These are all issues that polls suggest Americans believe Trump is more capable of fixing than Biden. (EXCLUSIVE: State Reps Demand Resignation From Congresswoman Who Went After Trump’s Secret Service Protection)

With less than four months until November, Democrats have no actionable game plan. It’s either they can escalate the attacks on Trump and risk losing even more of the electorate who are tired of the division or try and fail to win on policy. Their hubris has backed them into an unwinnable corner.