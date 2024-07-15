Rudy Giuliani Warns We’ll ‘Have Another Lee Harvey Oswald’ If Trump Assassination Attempt Goes Unresolved

Former Republican New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani warned on Monday that there will be conspiracies about the man who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump if investigators do not fully investigate the incident.

The FBI identified now-deceased 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the gunman who tried to kill Trump at a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania, but they haven’t discovered his motive or what security failure enabled him to attack. Giuliani on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” said if investigators do not figure out what happened with certainty, then “we’re gonna have another Lee Harvey Oswald,” referring to the man who assassinated former Democratic President John F. Kennedy and who most Americans do not believe acted independently despite a controversial investigation finding he did. (RELATED: ‘I’m Supposed To Be Dead’: Donald Trump Reflects After ‘Very Surreal’ Brush With Death)

WATCH:

“If we don’t get this solved definitively, we’re gonna have another Lee Harvey Oswald. There’s absolutely no sensible explanation for that building not being covered for two reasons, Piers. One line of sight to kill him,” Giuliani told host Piers Morgan. “But number two, another reason, which I’ve checked out with my former police officials, including Bernie Kerik and the people who were in charge of presidential security for me — after all, we did it a hundred times.”

“That building was a perfect vantage point to watch the crowd. I’d have put five of my cops up there. Anything going on in the crowd, you’re going to see it from above a lot better than being in the crowd. For the life of me, I can’t figure out who the professionals were that decided to give up that building. So somebody’s got to answer that question,” the former mayor added.

Crooks allegedly shot Trump from the top of a building fewer than 150 meters away from where the former president was speaking, according to The Associated Press. The Secret Service killed Crooks immediately after he shot Trump.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Sunday that Congress will launch a complete investigation into the attempted assassination.

“Congress will conduct a full investigation of the tragedy to determine where there were lapses in security,” he posted Sunday morning on X.

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, also sent Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle a letter on Saturday asking her to testify before the committee on July 22.

