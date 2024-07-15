It’s Time We Recognize That Unaccountable Bloated Bureaucracies Will Always Fail Us

The Secret Service men and women on the ground acted bravely to save Donald Trump from an assassin’s bullet, but their top brass? Not so much.

A shooter climbed the roof of a building a short distance away from where Trump was speaking Saturday night in Butler, Pennsylvania. He perched up, and even as video footage shows onlookers screaming for police, was able to take aim and fire several rounds at the former president.

Immediately, Trump’s secret service detail leaped into action. Within seconds, he was surrounded at all angles by several members of his security detail. A tactic unit in body armor and long rifles came to the front of the stage. A Secret Service sharpshooter returned fire, taking out the would-be assassin. Moments later, Trump was whisked away in an armored vehicle.

🚨 Watch the real time assassination attempt on Trump from different angles. With countdown from footage of people warning authorities about the shooter to Trump being whisked away. pic.twitter.com/iJTbRNlCEw — MilkBarTV (@TheMilkBarTV) July 15, 2024

Everyone involved deserves commendation for their sheer bravery and the selfless dedication shown to the former president. But it should not have been necessary, if the bloated and bumbling Secret Service leadership did their job in the first place.

At less than 150 meters away from the stage, the rooftop where the shooter perched should have never been accessible. Defying the most basic security protocols, he was allowed to take a shot that even an amateur marksman could have made. It’s only by the grace of God that he missed.

What were the top brass of the Secret Service concerned with instead of the fundamentals of their mission? Well, what every other top-ranking bureaucrat is currently obsessed with: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

MUST WATCH VIDEO: Listen to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle explain how much DEI has distracted her and the agency from its mission to protect the president. Cheatle needs to resign and be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/3ticAFWVIL — @amuse (@amuse) July 14, 2024

After the shooting, a stunning interview re-surfaced of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle explaining her commitment to diversity hiring. “I’m very conscious . . . of making sure we need to attract diverse candidates and ensure that we are developing and giving opportunities to everybody in our workforce, and particularly women,” Cheatle explained on CBS.

Whether it’s college admissions, corporate hiring, or airline flight schools, the obsession with DEI inevitably leads to the same outcome: the most competent person does not get the job. And as institutional leaders get more distracted by abstract goals of social engineering, they lose sight of their original raison d’etre. The utter failure we saw in Pennsylvania Saturday is a microcosm of a national leadership failure we face as a country.

It’s easy to scoff when Harvard dumbs down its student body. But when it comes to the Secret Service, people will — and did — pay with their lives.