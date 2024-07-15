Skip Bayless Leaving ‘Undisputed,’ FS1 To Officially End An Era: REPORT

Wow … didn’t see this one coming.

After eight years with FS1, legendary sports personality Skip Bayless is leaving the network and the show “Undisputed,” according to a report Monday from the New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel.

His last show will come later in the summer. (RELATED: Colin Cowherd Completely Makes A Fool Of Himself With Embarrassingly Wrong Info, Gets Put In His Place By Derek Jeter)

With Bayless‘ departure, this is the second consecutive summer that an “Undisputed” co-host has left both the show and FS1. In 2023, his then-partner Shannon Sharpe skipped Dodge following the NBA Finals. After Sharpe’s exit, Bayless was joined by a rotation of talent, however, the dynamic never had the same success as the Bayless-Sharpe duo.

The expectations are that “Undisputed” will continue despite Bayless no longer being a part of it, per The Post.

It’s not currently known what Bayless will do next.

Skip Bayless is leaving FS1 and his role as co-host of “Undisputed” after eight years, per @sportsrapport. His final show will be later this summer. More: https://t.co/umjtevj03s pic.twitter.com/7VYKfokDDj — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 15, 2024

Hm … I’m curious to know what’s going on here.

If I had to take a wild guess, and this is coming from my decade-experience of being in the media, it sounds like a crumbled ego. You know his feelings got hurt when Shannon left, and since then, the show has collapsed. What I’m thinking is that Skip called it quits on the show and is looking at this time as an opportunity to take a break before eventually regrouping to relaunch an operation.

I could be way off, but knowing how people are in this business, I’m willing to bet I’m right.