‘Star Trek’ Screenwriter David Loughery Dead At 71

The prominent screenwriter known for his work on various action films, including Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Passenger 57, passed away at the age of 71. Loughery succumbed to skin cancer in St. Petersburg, Florida, as confirmed by his friend Fred Rappaport to THR.

Loughery’s career in Hollywood was marked by a series of collaborations with notable directors and actors. He first made a name for himself with the 1984 sci-fi thriller Dreamscape, working alongside director Joseph Ruben and actor Dennis Quaid, THR reported. His partnership with Ruben also produced other successful films such as “The Good Son” (1993), featuring Macaulay Culkin, and “Money Train” (1995), where he reunited Woody Harrelson with Wesley Snipes following their success in “White Men Can’t Jump.” (RELATED: Oscar-Winning ‘Chinatown’ Screenwriter Robert Towne Dies At 89)

Born on March 3, 1953, in Oak Park, Illinois, Loughery embarked on his creative journey after graduating from Ball State University and earning his master’s degree from the University of Iowa, THR stated. His early career saw him contributing to television, sharing a story credit on an episode of ABC’s Hart to Hart in 1981.

Loughery’s big break in film came with Dreamscape, but it was his work on “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier” in 1989 that boosted his profile in the industry. This film, directed by and starring William Shatner, was a key installment in the renowned Paramount franchise, THR reported. Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Loughery continued to impress with his screenwriting skills.

His portfolio expanded to include films like Flashback (1990) with Dennis Hopper and Kiefer Sutherland and The Three Musketeers (1993), directed by Stephen Herek and featuring a star-studded cast including Kiefer Sutherland, Charlie Sheen and Chris O’Donnell, according to THR. He also contributed to contemporary thrillers such as Neil LaBute’s Lakeview Terrace (2008) starring Samuel L. Jackson, and Obsessed (2009) with Beyoncé and Idris Elba.