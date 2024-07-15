NFL Hall Of Famer Says He’s ‘Humiliated’ After Being Handcuffed, Removed From Airplane

NFL hall of famer and former Broncos running back Terrell Davis said Monday he was wrongly handcuffed and removed from an airplane after an incident involving a flight attendant.

Davis, 51, said in an Instagram post he was on a United Airlines flight Saturday traveling from Denver to Orange County with his wife and three children when he was falsely accused of hitting a flight attendant. Davis said his son asked for a cup of ice when the flight attendant came around for in-flight service.

“The flight attendant either didn’t hear or ignored his request and continued past our row,” Davis wrote. “I calmly reached behind me and lightly tapped his arm to get his attention to again ask for a cup of ice for my son. His response and the events that followed should stun all of us.”

Davis claims the flight attendant then shouted, “Don’t hit me!” in response. The former runningback claims other passengers witnessed the event. He said he continued on the flight as normal.

Davis said he had no further interactions with the flight attendant for the remainder of the flight.

“As we landed in Orange County, the pilot asked all passengers to remain seated and six FBI and law enforcement agents boarded the plane,” he wrote. “The FBI agents and local authorities proceeded directly to my seat and immediately placed me in handcuffs, while seated and without any explanation, in front of my wife and children while the entire flight of passengers watched in silence.”

“I was – and remain – humiliated, embarrassed, powerless, and angry,” Davis stated.

Davis said during questioning, officials concluded the “flight attendant was inaccurate in his accusations” (RELATED: Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Saves Woman’s Life On Flight).

The former Broncos star claims he hasn’t heard from United Airlines since the incident took place. He called the incident a “disgusting display of injustice and deplorable treatment by United Airlines,” adding his legal team would be in contact with the major airline.

“I demanded a thorough and proper investigation into the flight attendant who blatantly lied and placed undue harm on me and my family,” he wrote.

Davis played with the Broncos from 1995 to 2001, according to ESPN. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017 and won two Super Bowls with the Broncos.