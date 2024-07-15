‘This Is What Happens’: Charlamagne Says Trump ‘Solely Responsible’ For Assassination Attempt

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God on Monday blamed former President Donald Trump for being “solely responsible” for the attempt on his life at a Saturday rally.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance each attributed at least some of the responsibility for the assassination attempt on Democrats’ inflammatory rhetoric against Trump. Charlamagne on “The Breakfast Club” radio show attacked each of these lawmakers while accusing Trump of being the primary person to blame for a gunman injuring him with a bullet. (RELATED: ‘The Luckiest Motherf*cker’: Bill Maher Says ‘It Doesn’t Matter’ Who Dems Run After Trump Assassination Attempt)

WATCH:

“Mike Johnson and J.D. Vance, please don’t act like Donald Trump is not solely responsible for creating this environment of political violence that he’s not even safe from,” Charlamagne said.

“What happened on Saturday was very real and it should be a teachable moment for us all. Because this is what happens when you have people in positions of power spreading the kind of dangerous rhetoric that Donald Trump has been spreading since 2016 … What happened to Donald Trump is very real,” the radio host added. “Political violence is very, very real and it’s only going to get worse, especially when you have people like J.D. Vance and House Speaker M. Johnson blaming Democrats when we don’t even know the shooter’s motives yet. Okay, the truth is, President Donald Trump has created an environment of political violence that not even he is safe from, so it’s damn sure not safe for anyone else.”

A man tried to assassinate Trump during his Pennsylvania rally, with the gunman grazing the former president’s ear and drawing blood.

Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 14, 2024

“Let’s not forget the moral of this story,” Charlamagne concluded. “We are all adults in this country, okay, big boys big girls. We can condemn political violence and what happened to Trump on Saturday night and also talk about the dangerous rhetoric that Donald Trump has spewed that got us here.”

Charlamagne urged President Joe Biden to use the Supreme Court’s recent immunity ruling to jail Trump and safeguard democracy in a podcast posted to YouTube on Friday.

“We don’t even got to go so far as murder. Just lock him up. Lock him up. Throw away the key,” Charlamagne said.

