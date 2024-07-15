‘Can’t Block For Nothing’: Travis Hunter Blasts His Own O-Line While Playing Shedeur Sanders In ‘College Football 25’ 

I appreciate the honesty, but damn!

Things might get a little awkward for cornerback Travis Hunter in the Colorado Buffaloes locker room after he recently blasted a few of his teammates.

Featured as a cover athlete for “EA Sports College Football 25,” Hunter was also included in the promotion and involved in a stream of the video game that releases Friday, July 19. (Early access begins Monday, July 15) (RELATED: Jimbo Fisher Goes On Big-Time Hunting Trip In Africa, Comes Back With Some Exotic Kills)

But it’s not the game that has people chirpin’, though it looks insanely cool, rather it’s the hot take (and we’re talking about SUPER HOT!) that Hunter gave on the Buffaloes‘ offensive line — yes, his own offensive line.

While the stream was happening, which saw Hunter square off against Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Deion’s son), the two-way player kept it more than real and stated that his o-line is … well … trash.

“Yes, very realistic. They can’t block for nothing,” said Hunter when he was questioned about the realism of the offensive line play in the video game.

“Is the O Line realistic?”

Oh man … if you’re EA, you gotta be loving the fact that this happened while you were promoting “College Football 25,” it just gains even more attention for the game.

