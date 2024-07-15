Videos Appear To Show Gunfire Erupt At Religious Gathering Leaving Five Dead

A group of gunmen opened fire at a mosque in Oman on Monday in a suspected terrorist attack according to local news reports and video circulating on social media.

The shooting took place at a mosque in the Wadi Al Kabir region of Muttrah. Five people have reportedly been killed in the attack, according to Al Bawaba.

The shooters targeted a gathering of Shiite Muslims believed to be from Pakistan. Oman’s counter-terrorism units engaged the suspected terrorists at the mosque. (RELATED: 16 Suspected Terrorists Arrested Following Entry Into US Amid Federal Oversight Failures)

Video footage posted on Twitter shows people running as gunfire rings out. Footage also shows emergency response vehicles after they arrived on the scene.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple casualties reported in suspected terrorist attack during religious gathering in Muscat, Oman. 📌#Muscat | #Oman Multiple casualties, as many as 20, are being reported after one or more gunmen opened fire during a religious gathering in Muscat, Oman. The… pic.twitter.com/vAmCOwsV8s — R A W S G L 🌎 B A L (@RawsGlobal) July 15, 2024

🚨#UPDATE: More videos emerge of the heavy gunfire heard during religious gathering at a mosque in Muscat, Oman. Multiple casualties, potentially in the dozens, have been reported. pic.twitter.com/hV9sraf3qA — R A W S G L 🌎 B A L (@RawsGlobal) July 15, 2024

BREAKING: Heavy gunfire erupts at a mosque in Oman, reports of casualties pic.twitter.com/CWyPW02MCn — BNO News (@BNONews) July 15, 2024

About 700 people are believed to be trapped in the building.