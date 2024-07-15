World

Videos Appear To Show Gunfire Erupt At Religious Gathering Leaving Five Dead

As_Sultan_Qaboos_Mosque,_Nizwa,_Oman_(4324808056)

As Sultan Qaboos Mosque, Nizwa, Oman Wikimedia Commons/Public/yeowatzup, CC BY 2.0

Jeff Charles Contributor
A group of gunmen opened fire at a mosque in Oman on Monday in a suspected terrorist attack according to local news reports and video circulating on social media.

The shooting took place at a mosque in the Wadi Al Kabir region of Muttrah. Five people have reportedly been killed in the attack, according to Al Bawaba.

The shooters targeted a gathering of Shiite Muslims believed to be from Pakistan. Oman’s counter-terrorism units engaged the suspected terrorists at the mosque. (RELATED: 16 Suspected Terrorists Arrested Following Entry Into US Amid Federal Oversight Failures)

Video footage posted on Twitter shows people running as gunfire rings out. Footage also shows emergency response vehicles after they arrived on the scene.

About 700 people are believed to be trapped in the building.

 