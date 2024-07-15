Street Brawl Allegedly Involving Local Weatherman, Baseball Legend Leaves Elderly Couple Hospitalized

Local Ohio weatherman Steve Raleigh was allegedly filmed in a brawl following a road rage incident that left an elderly couple hospitalized.

Raleigh, a WCPO Chief Meteorologist, was allegedly involved in the incident on June 22 after his son, Carter, 28, was involved in a car crash with 79-year-old Douglas Nathaniel Morrow, according to City Beat. Former Boston Red Sox player Kevin Youkilis said he witnessed the event and stepped in to help.

“Unfortunately, I was a little too late and saw a horrible chain of events unfold. My intentions after what I witnessed was to help the two individuals on the ground and to protect anyone else from being harmed,” Youkilis wrote on Facebook.

Morrow’s daughter, Stacie Morrow-Stickrod, posted an update on Facebook following the incident, including a video of the alleged brawl. (RELATED: Courtroom Brawl Caught On Video Showing Murder Victim’s Family Attack Handcuffed Defendant).

She said her father “suspected they had been drinking (because of the smell of alcohol) and wanted police called,” following the crash. “This set off the people causing my brother and both my parents to be attacked,” she wrote.

In a video of the alleged brawl, a disagreement appears to unfold as two men appear to be fighting. The woman recording repeatedly cries out for them to stop. A man and a woman can then be seen lying on the ground a few feet from each other.

The crowd of people separates as three men continue yelling and cursing, crowding around the woman who is seemingly bleeding from her head.

“A fucking grown man … fucking put his hand on my parents,” a man can be heard yelling.

“My 76 yr old mom took the brunt of the injuries that night,” Morrow-Stickrod wrote. The woman was apparently knocked unconscious, suffering a fractured skull and a brain bleed, Morrow-Stickrod said. She further suffered numerous bruises and cuts to her face, arms, and legs.

Morrow-Stickrod said her father also suffered a concussion.

“These were locally famous people and in my opinion believe they are above the law,” Morrow-Stickrod wrote.

WCPO News said they are aware of the incident involving Raleigh’s family. The outlet said there have yet to be charges filed against anyone and Raleigh has “shared his side of the incident.”

“His account is consistent with the police report, which does not name him, and with what we have reviewed on video. The video does not show the incident from start to finish. We will continue to monitor official findings,” the statement continued.