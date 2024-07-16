Armed Man Wearing Ski Mask Reportedly Nabbed By Authorities Near Republican Convention Security Perimeter

An armed man wearing a ski mask was reportedly arrested by authorities Monday after approaching the security perimeter at the Republican National Convention (RNC), according to multiple reports.

Milwaukee police arrested the 21-year-old, who has yet to be identified, for carrying an AK-47 pistol and magazine inside a tactical bag a few blocks away from the Fiserv Forum where GOP lawmakers and supporters have been gathered since Monday, according to Fox6Now.

Prior to the arrest both Homeland Security Investigators and Capitol Police had been conducting surveillance near the convention’s perimeter before noticing the man approaching, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Police Shoot And Kill Armed Suspect Near RNC Convention: REPORT)

The 21-year-old was reportedly arrested around 1 p.m. and authorities have stated he did not have a concealed weapon license in Wisconsin or any other state. Charges are reportedly pending review from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The arrest comes shortly after five Columbus Division of Police (CPD) officers shot and killed local resident Samuel Sharpe Jr. after he had been allegedly fighting with another person a mile from the RNC on Tuesday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Since the incident, U.S. Secret Service confirmed the shooting “was determined to be non-RNC” as they referred questions to Milwaukee and Columbus police, the outlet reported.

President of the Fraternal Order of Police Capitol City Lodge No. 9, Brian Steel, additionally stated no officers had been harmed during the incident, and only Columbus authorities were involved in the incident.

Both incident’s near the RNC come on the heels of the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump which resulted in the death of 50-year-old former volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore and injuring two other crowd members identified as 57-year-old David Dutch and 74-year-old James Copenhaver.

Milwaukee police, Homeland Security, and the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

