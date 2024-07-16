Police Suspect Poisoning Behind Deaths Of Six People In Downtown Luxury Hotel: REPORT

Thai police said that six bodies were found Tuesday in a downtown luxury hotel, and they suspect poisoning as a possible cause for the deaths, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Investigators base their suspicions on the fact that the bodies were found with their mouths still foaming, the outlet reported.

The dead were reportedly foreign nationals, Bangkok police chief Lt. Gen. Thiti Sangsawang said. Two victims were Vietnamese Americans and four were Vietnamese. Three of the six victims were male, the other three female. (RELATED: Man Arrested For Allegedly Leaving Fake One-Star Reviews: REPORT)

The victims had booked into the hotel using seven different names to different rooms, and some of the victims were found dead on a different floor than the room they booked, Thiti said. The police chief mentioned that there were no apparent signs of a struggle and their luggage had already been packed, The AP reported. The victims had consumed drinks prior to the deaths, Thiti said.

“We need to find out the motives,” Thiti said, the Bangkok Post reported. “What we can prove now is that they are not dead from suicide but from the killing of others.”

A hotel maid discovered the bodies after the victims failed to check out, The AP noted, citing the police chief. Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin reportedly visited the scene.

“We need to conduct an autopsy to see if they had ingested anything,” Srettha said, the Bangkok Post reported.