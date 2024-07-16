Bhad Bhabie Admits To Earning More Than $57 Million On OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie proved she has come a long way from being the “Cash Me Outside” girl, by sharing receipts that showed she earned $57 million on OnlyFans.

The famous singer started off by being featured on the Dr. Phil show for being a troubled teen, and according to a recent post, it seems she has really turned her life around. The 21-year-old shared a breakdown of her OnlyFans earnings dating back to 2021, and the receipts reportedly checked out as being legitimate, according to TMZ.

Bhad Bhabie also showed fans what aspects of the adult content platform seem to be performing better than others. Judging by the information she posted, it appeared that she makes more money from interactions that come through her private DMs than from actual paid subscriptions to her account, according to TMZ.

The translation of that exchange implies that the star’s biggest fans are seeking opportunities to engage with her one-on-one and communicate with her directly, rather than simply viewing the material she shares generally with other subscribers, according to TMZ.

Of course, she continues to earn an undisclosed amount of money from her paid appearances and her live performances as part of her singing career.

Bhad Bhabie recently gave birth to her firstborn child, a daughter, with her estranged boyfriend, Le Vaughn. She has since come forward with video footage suggesting he was physically abusive toward her.

She was also recently featured in Max’s documentary “Teen Torture, Inc.” which gives fans a look at her stay at the Turn-About Ranch rehabilitation center. It has taken the #4 spot on Max’s Top 10 U.S. shows, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘You Wouldn’t Have That Sh*t If Mommy Didn’t Show Her A**!’: Actress Justifies OnlyFans Career To Her Kids)

As for her OnlyFans account – we can’t say for sure what she’s doing or showing to rake in the profits, but there is one way to find out…