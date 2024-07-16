Editorial

The Caitlin Clark Effect Has Elevated To A New Level As WNBA Superstar Will Be Painted On A Car For The Brickyard 400

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JULY 14: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on against the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter at Target Center on July 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
This is pretty damn cool, and quite frankly, makes me want to root for Josh Berry this weekend.

Caitlin Clark, the 2024 WNBA Draft’s No. 1 overall pick, has had an incredible rookie season with the Indiana Fever after dominating her way through college. So much so, that it’s had an historic impact on both the television ratings and ticket sales for the WNBA.

As it currently stands, Clark is clearly one of the biggest superstars in all of sports, and things have just been cranked up to another level. (RELATED: Angel Reese Can Sometimes Make You Lose Brain Cells, And Here We Go Again)

Stewart-Haas Racing and Panini America have connected on a partnership that will see Clark be painted on Josh Berry‘s car for the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis.

“Every race car driver wants to compete at Indy. It’s hallowed ground that all of us treat with a tremendous amount of respect,” said Berry in a press release. “To be there with Panini and promote its new Caitlin Clark Collection just adds to the prestige of racing in the Brickyard 400. Indy is a great sports town, and it’s an honor to have Caitlin Clark as a part of our effort.”

Pretty cool, for sure, but let’s be honest here … nothing will ever be as cool as the NWO car that Kyle Petty drove back in the golden era of professional wrestling (and NASCAR at that).

Pure flames.