The Caitlin Clark Effect Has Elevated To A New Level As WNBA Superstar Will Be Painted On A Car For The Brickyard 400

This is pretty damn cool, and quite frankly, makes me want to root for Josh Berry this weekend.

Caitlin Clark, the 2024 WNBA Draft’s No. 1 overall pick, has had an incredible rookie season with the Indiana Fever after dominating her way through college. So much so, that it’s had an historic impact on both the television ratings and ticket sales for the WNBA.

As it currently stands, Clark is clearly one of the biggest superstars in all of sports, and things have just been cranked up to another level. (RELATED: Angel Reese Can Sometimes Make You Lose Brain Cells, And Here We Go Again)

Stewart-Haas Racing and Panini America have connected on a partnership that will see Clark be painted on Josh Berry‘s car for the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis.

“Every race car driver wants to compete at Indy. It’s hallowed ground that all of us treat with a tremendous amount of respect,” said Berry in a press release. “To be there with Panini and promote its new Caitlin Clark Collection just adds to the prestige of racing in the Brickyard 400. Indy is a great sports town, and it’s an honor to have Caitlin Clark as a part of our effort.”

Raining 3s with the No. 4⁰⁰@joshberry will race at Indianapolis with @PaniniAmerica and Indiana Fever star @CaitlinClark22. pic.twitter.com/f87gyp4h67 — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) July 16, 2024

Pretty cool, for sure, but let’s be honest here … nothing will ever be as cool as the NWO car that Kyle Petty drove back in the golden era of professional wrestling (and NASCAR at that).

The NWO brings out Kyle Petty’s No. 49 car on an episode of WCW Monday Nitro. pic.twitter.com/GjgGhy0yb0 — NASCAR Memories (@NASCARMemories) March 3, 2022

Pure flames.