Police Arrest Reality TV Star Christi Lukasiak For DUI After Car Crash: REPORT

Police arrested “Dance Moms” star Christi Lukasiak on DUI charges after she was involved in a dramatic car crash.

The police report indicates Lukasiak was arrested in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, on June 27, according to TMZ. The reality television star reportedly crashed her car into a tree, and ended up with a telephone pole hanging over her when her car came to a stop after the violent collision. Lukasiak admitted to having consumed two glasses of wine before she got behind the wheel of her car and started driving, according to TMZ.

Police said they administered a preliminary breath test, and the reality television star’s results came back positive, according to TMZ.

The police report noted Lukasiak exhibited all the routine signs of being impaired, including bloodshot eyes that appeared glassy, and slurred speech while communicating with police. The officer on-scene reported that the smell of alcohol was noticeable on Lukasiak’s breath during their interactions, according to TMZ.

She participated in a series of standard sobriety tests on-scene, and officers reported that she demonstrated signs of being impaired. They noted she was unable to safely operate a motor vehicle, according to TMZ.

News of her arrest was only recently made public, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘I Was Punished’: Reality Star Abby Lee Miller Says She Requires A Wheelchair Due To Mistreatment In Prison)

Lukasiak has been in the public eye since her daughter Chloe participated in “Dance Moms,” and remained with the show until Season 4. Tensions rose between Lukasiak and Abby Lee Miller when Lukasiak refused to sign a contract that was issued to her, citing that it wasn’t in her daughter’s best interests due to the demands that were listed in the document, according to The Sun.