Fmr Volunteer Firefighter Chief’s Widow Confirms Call With Trump After Snubbing Biden

The widow of slain former volunteer fire chief, Corey Comperatore, confirmed she had a call with former President Donald Trump after rejecting President Joe Biden’s call, according to The New York Times.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Helen Comperatore stated she spoke to the former President, noting Trump told her he would call again within the “days and weeks ahead,” according to the outlet. The Daily Caller News Foundation was unable to access the post at the time of writing. (RELATED: ‘Didn’t Want To Talk To Him’: Former Volunteer Fire Chief’s Widow Rejects Biden’s Call Post-Trump Rally Shooting)

“President Trump called me to share his condolences. He was very kind and said he would continue to call me in the days and weeks ahead. I told him the same thing I told everyone else. He left this world a hero and God welcomed him in. He did not die in vain that day,” Helen wrote.

Comperatore’s sister, Kelly Comperatore Meeder, additionally confirmed to the NYT that members of their family had spoken with representatives of the Trump campaign Monday night. The conversation between Comperatore’s widow and the former president comes after she disclosed that she had refused to speak to Biden, stating to the New York Post that her “husband was a devout Republican and he would not have wanted me to talk to him.”

JUST IN: The widow of Corey Comperatore has received a call from President Donald Trump after her husband was shot at the PA rally. “He was very kind and said he would continue to call me in the days and weeks ahead,” Helen Comperatore said. Helen told Trump that her… pic.twitter.com/AidZKYaypO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 16, 2024

Comperatore Meeder confirmed the refusal to speak to Biden to the NYT on Tuesday, blaming the anger toward Trump on being sown by Biden and media outlets which ultimately led to the rally attack.

“We’re not offering them anything,” Comperatore Meeder told the outlet.

Comperatore was fatally shot by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks on Saturday at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally. Shortly after Trump took the stage and began to speak, multiple shots were fired at the former president and struck into the crowd.

The former volunteer firefighter chief was hit while he dove over his daughters who were in attendance with him, ultimately saving their lives.

Two other crowd members, 57-year-old David Dutch and 74-year-old James Copenhaver, were also injured and are in stable condition.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

