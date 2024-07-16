Victim Of Failed Trump Assassination Attempt Comes Out Of Coma: REPORT

A victim who was shot in the chest and liver during the attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life Saturday came out of a coma and has stabilized, ABC News reported Tuesday.

David Ditch, 57, had been placed in a medically induced coma due to his critical condition, ABC News reported, citing the Marine Corps League of Pennsylvania (MCL). An ex-Marine who served as the commander of his Marine Corps League detachment, Ditch emerged from his coma and has been upgraded to stable condition, according to the outlet.(RELATED: University Prof Suspended For ‘Don’t Miss’ Comment On Trump Assassination Attempt)

LATEST: One of the men injured in Saturday’s shooting, 57-year-old David Dutch, is no longer in a medically induced coma and has been upgraded from critical to stable condition, according to the Marine Corps League of Pennsylvania. Follow live updates: https://t.co/sWhbQTh51q — ABC News (@ABC) July 16, 2024

“Our immediate support continues for David and his family as he continues his recovery from this attack. We offer solace to David and his family along with eternal thoughts and prayers for all victims of this tragedy,” the MCL said in a press release Monday.

Another victim injured at the Trump rally, 74-year-old James Copenhaver, also recently saw his condition improve from crucial to stable, ABC News reported.

Trump himself was grazed by a bullet during the campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old former volunteer fire chief and Trump rally-goer, was fatally shot as he shielded his family from gunfire.