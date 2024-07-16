Officials Warn Dog Owners Of Fatally Poisonous Wildlife Threat

Wildlife experts in Arizona are warning about possible threats to dogs in the form of Colorado River toads.

Monsoon season typically brings about the emergence of Colorado River toads, which typically remain underground for most of the year, according to KOLD.

The amphibians, also known as Sonoran Desert toads, tend to kill an alarming number of dogs each year, according to Animal Wildlife Experts co-owner Marc Hammond. (RELATED: Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Says He ‘Died’ While Getting High On A Mexican Toad’s Venom)

“These are the perfect toys,” Hammond told the news outlet. “I mean what dog does not want to go after a hopping toad?”

The Sonoran Desert toad is usually found in the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico. It is known for its toxic secretions, which can be dangerous to multiple types of animals, including dogs. The toxins can cause severe reactions in dogs if they lick or bite the animal. The symptoms include excessive drooling, vomiting, seizures, and even death if the dog is not treated quickly enough.

A toad will secrete the poison if it feels threatened.

This is a Colorado River Toad. If you see one while walking your dog or in your yard, be sure to steer your pets in another direction. They have poisonous glands that are quite dangerous to other animals. It can paralyze and even kill animals much larger than the toads. pic.twitter.com/UQi5kCiudm — Pima Animal Care (@PimaAnimalCare) August 31, 2021

“Within about 10-25 seconds the dog’s body temp will start to elevate. They will start pawing at their mouth usually,” Tucson veterinarian Dr. Beth Neuman told KOLD. She recommended that dog owner rinse their pet’s mouth out with a hose if they suspect it has been poisoned. Owners should then contact a veterinarian.