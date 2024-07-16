‘EA Sports College Football 25’ Hilariously Allows You To Cheat On An Exam And Put Your Eligibility On The Line

GAME. OF. THE. YEAR.

“EA Sports College Football 25,” the first college football video game that we’ve had in 11 long years, doesn’t come out until Friday, July 19 — officially that is. However, a lot of people (including myself) have spent the $99.99 for Early Access so we can hit the sticks a few days early.

For me, I just got my PlayStation 5 today and only had about an hour of playing time before I had to get back to creating content for my beautiful readers here at the Daily Caller, but holy hell, I can already tell that this game is going to be incredibly amazing.

My first game had to get cut short because I have to get back to work… But as you see, I was putting in that work. https://t.co/O15Wxzw9n4 pic.twitter.com/cts72iWRTy — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) July 16, 2024

And it wasn’t just playing a little bit that tells me that story.

I’ve already written about the incredible realism from “EA Sports College Football 25,” with the example being how the game allows you to get girls and also get blocked by them (LMAO). Well, I’ve got another example for you we recently found out about: You can cheat on an exam and risk your eligibility. (RELATED: ‘EA Sports College Football 25’ Is So Realistic That Buying A PS5 Just To Play It Was Totally Worth It)

In other words, this very well may be one of the greatest video games ever made!

WATCH:

Not gonna lie … I can’t wait until I get off work so I can get back to it! What a gem this game is!