‘American Horror Story’ Actress Emma Roberts Makes Major Life Announcement

“American Horror Story” actress, Emma Roberts, stunned fans with the announcement of her engagement on social media, July 16.

Roberts took to Instagram to share the major life update with her 20.6 million fans — and to get ahead of it before her mother spread the information. She shared an intimate photograph of herself and her new fiancé, actor Cody John, alongside a cute caption.

“Putting this here before my mom tells everyone ❤️,” the famous actress wrote to her social media account.

The 33-year-old star was wearing a light pink shirt in the photograph, and wore her hair down. John wore a blue button-up shirt that was casually open at the top.

Roberts leaned over John with a huge smile on her face that spread from ear-to-ear, and had her hand raised toward the camera as she proudly showcased her huge diamond ring.

The newly engaged couple were outdoors at the time of the photoshoot, with green grass and a body of water visible in the background of their picture. Roberts didn’t talk about the way John proposed, but it was apparent that the happy couple is excited to be moving on to this new chapter in their lives.

Roberts has long kept her private life away from the press. She debuted the news of her relationship to John when she shared a photograph of them holding hands in 2022. John was the first to confirm their romance by sharing a black and white photograph of the two of them sharing a kiss on the lips while boating on a large body of water. (RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Reveals The Insane Way Jake Bongiovi Proposed)

Friends, fans and fellow stars quickly populated Roberts’ social media account with congratulatory messages when she shared the big news of her engagement. All eyes will be on the couple as they plan their big day.