Federal Court Strikes Down Minnesota’s Concealed Carry Ban For Young Adults

The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals struck down Minnesota’s ban on concealed carry permits for adults aged 18 to 20 Tuesday.

The ruling deems the ban an unconstitutional violation of the Second Amendment. The unanimous decision in Worth v. Jacobson affirms that the right of young adults to keep and bear arms will be protected, according to the Tampa Free Press.

The text of the Second Amendment does not contain age restrictions, Circuit Judge Duane Benton argued in the ruling, screenshots posted by the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) show. Young Minnesota residents are “unambiguously members of the people” whose gun rights should not be infringed upon, the judge continued, the Tampa Free Press reported. (RELATED: Half Of The US No Longer Requires A Permit For Concealed Carry)

The court’s ruling was a “significant victory for the rights of young adults,” Alan M. Gottlieb, founder of the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF), said in a press release.

The FPC lauded the ruling as “a great decision and victory for the FPC Grassroots Army and peaceable Minnesotans” in a post on Twitter.

The Court could not have been more forceful in rejecting Minnesota’s bullshit arguments justifying its age-based carry ban. This was a great decision and victory for the FPC Grassroots Army and peaceable Minnesotans. pic.twitter.com/RRzNZFK2AZ — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) July 16, 2024

“This decision confirms that age-based firearm bans are flatly unconstitutional. All peaceable people have a natural right to carry firearms in public, and adults under the age of 21 are no exception,” FPC President Brandon Combs said, according to a press release. “Securing the right to keep and bear arms for all peaceable people is a key element of our high-impact strategy.”