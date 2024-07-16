Gareth Southgate Steps Down As England Manager, Rumored To Be Candidate For US Soccer Gig

We have major changes going on in England … and potentially America?

Gareth Southgate has stepped down as the manager of the English national soccer team after their loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, according to an announcement Tuesday from the English Football Association (FA).

Southgate's deal with England was set to expire in December, and the FA actually wanted to keep him around as the manager, per ESPN, but Southgate chose to step down following eight years.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all,” said Southgate in an official statement that was issued by the FA.

After he took over leadership in 2016, he led the English to the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup, the final of Euro 2020 and the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup before ultimately making the final in Euro 2024. In total, he was the England manager for 102 games.

After 102 games and almost eight years in charge, Gareth Southgate has announced he is to leave his role as manager of the #ThreeLions. — England (@England) July 16, 2024

Reconnected the nation. Built an environment for success. Created memories to last a lifetime. Thank you, Gareth. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/NESgEiQZMO — England (@England) July 16, 2024

But things don’t stop there … Southgate is apparently rumored to be a candidate for the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT).

Gareth Southgate leaves England and now firmly gets on the list of rumored USMNT candidates. Matt Crocker knows him very well. However it would be like firing Berhalter just to hire the manager Berhalter wants to be. https://t.co/ZVyJaVlbUN — USMNT 🇺🇸 Thoughts (@USMNT_Thoughts) July 16, 2024

I prefer Jürgen Klopp or Luis De La Fuente out of the names that we’ve seen brought up so far … it’s a “hell nah” from me with Gareth Southgate.