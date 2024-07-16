‘That Was Not Me’: Ingrid Andress Reveals She Was Drunk While Singing Botched Anthem

Country music star Ingrid Andress issued an apology Tuesday after facing backlash for her poor performance of the national anthem at Monday night’s Home Run Derby.

Andress made the headlines for her atrocious performance of the “Star-Spangled Banner,” with many fans immediately suggesting her version was the worst they had ever heard. Fans ruthlessly trolled Andress on social media, comparing her to other infamously disastrous performances of the national anthem by Roseanne Barr and Fergie. The star is now owning up to not being at her best during her time in the spotlight.

“I’m not gonna bullshit y’all, I was drunk last night,” Andress said in a Tuesday statement shared to Twitter.

The country singer faced the music by apparently revealing she was struggling with an alcohol problem and is now seeking assistance to get her past this difficult stage.

“I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need,” Andress told her fans. “That was not me last night.”

Andress went on to apologize to Major League Baseball (MLB), all sports fans and citizens of America for her poor representation of the nation’s most treasured ballad.

“I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition,” she said, as she addressed her failed performance head-on.

“I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun,” Andress wrote, as she signed off the social media post.

The famous singer was mocked, ridiculed and trashed online after her performance included notes that were all over the place and off-key. She put emphasis in all the wrong spots of the anthem, and her errors were noticed by all. Some players shifted their eyes in a state of confusion, while others worked hard to stifle the giggles. (RELATED: Famous Artist Causes A Stir With Her Rendition Of The National Anthem)