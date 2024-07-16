‘I Was Blindsided’: Jack Black Addresses Bandmate’s Trump Comment, Suspends Rock Tour

Jack Black said he was shocked by Kyle Gass’s on-stage comments about Donald Trump, and has pulled the plug on their joint concert tour, as a result.

Black and Gass form the duo comedy-rock group, Tenacious D, and they came under fire when Gass joked about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump during their concert at the ICC Sydney Theatre in, Australia, on Sunday. The shocking moment came when Gass was presented with a birthday cake on stage. Black was on the microphone as the cake came out, and asked Gass to make a wish, at which point Gass said, “Don’t miss Trump next time!” He has since apologized for his comment, but the damage seemed to already have been done.

Some fans in the crowd clapped and cheered, and seemed entertained by Gass’s off-the-cuff quip, while others seemed shocked by what he had said. Black took to social media, Tuesday, to apologize to his fan base and advise them that he was equally taken aback but what unfolded.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday,” Black wrote in his statement, July 16.

He went on to demonstrate to his fans that he took the matter seriously, and noted that it weighed heavily on him.

“I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” Black said.

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold,” he said.

Black went on to say, “I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Gass himself also apologized for his remark.

“The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake,” he said.”

I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement.”

Gass went on to say, “I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

The quip came less than 48 hours after Donald Trump was grazed by a bullet in a very close-call that has been deemed to be an assassination attempt.

An Australian senator demanded that Gass and Black be deported immediately, after the offensive, on-stage comment was issued.(RELATED: Donald Trump’s Failed Assassination Tattoos Are Now A Thing)

Tenacious D’s sold out Spicy Meatball tour shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Wellington, and Auckland have all been called off. It’s unclear if their North American gigs have also been canceled.