Entertainment

‘Simply Not True’: Joe Manganiello Refutes Sofia Vergara’s Allegations Regarding Their Divorce

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Mariane Angela Entertainment And News Reporter
Font Size:

Joe Manganiello denied Sofia Vergara’s claims regarding their divorce during an interview with Men’s Journal published Tuesday.

Manganiello offered a new perspective on his divorce from Vergara, denying the narrative that his desire for children was the sole reason for their separation. In an interview with Men’s Journal, Manganiello addressed the speculation and reports about their split, particularly responding to Vergara’s comments in El País where she cited his wish for more children as a significant factor in their breakup.

Vergara, who has a grown son and expressed her readiness to embrace grandmotherhood rather than motherhood again, said Manganiello’s younger age and interest in expanding their family contributed to their decision to part ways. (RELATED: Colombian Mob Family Sues Sofia Vergara, One Of America’s Favorite Actresses: REPORT)

“There’s been a lot said in the press about me wanting a family. That’s simply not true. We did try to have a family for the first year and a half,” he told Men’s Journal. “And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, ‘If you’re done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I’ll know what this is, and that’s OK.’ But that wasn’t the case with her. And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn’t work out. And I didn’t.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara attend the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (L-R) Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara attend the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Manganiello emphasized that their separation was the result of growing apart rather than any ultimatum related to having children. He expressed concern about being portrayed as someone who abruptly demanded children later in their marriage, which he firmly denied.

“To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis, and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, ‘Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I’m gone?’ That’s never who I was,” Manganiello explained.