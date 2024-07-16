NBC’s Katy Tur and Chuck Todd were struck by former President Donald Trump’s “different” demeanor at the Republican National Convention (RNC) following the attempt on his life.

A crowd erupted late Monday as a bandaged Trump made his first public appearance since getting shot in the ear at the Republican National Convention (RNC), appearing emotional. Tur and Todd on “Katy Tur Reports” said Trump seems like a new person after he almost lost his life. (RELATED: ‘The Luckiest Motherf*cker’: Bill Maher Says It ‘Doesn’t Matter’ Who Dems Run After Trump Assassination Attempt)

WATCH:

‘Different Trump’: NBC’s Katy Tur And Chuck Todd Wowed By Former President’s ‘Changed’ Demeanor After Shooting pic.twitter.com/8x3yjJQNq4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 16, 2024

“Chuck, last night looking at Donald Trump, I know we’ve been talking about this, but I think it bears having another conversation. I’ve never seen him with that look on his face,” Tur said. “I’ve never seen him walk into a room and look overwhelmed in that way. It almost seemed emotional. Can we honestly ask whether a brush with death has changed him?”

“You know, you weren’t the only one,” Todd responded. “We all were noticing this and I think we all had different conversations of going, ‘Boy, that just looks like a different Trump.’ You know, he’s a human being. I think sometimes we so cover these presidential candidates as caricatures we forget there’s a human being here. And you know, part of me wondered, ‘this is the first time he’s been in a crowded room.’ Is he going to feel, if you’ve been shot at in a crowd, are you going to be comfortable no matter what the Secret Service tells you how safe things are?”

Todd also speculated Trump’s demeanor may have been a result of “pain” from the shooting injury that happened so recently. Both Todd and Tur expressed surprise with the atmosphere of the RNC after the assassination attempt.

“This has been one of the more remarkable aspects of this convention. This happened Saturday,” Todd said. “I think I thought it would feel as if … this would hang over this convention and it doesn’t. It’s a totally opposite feeling. It’s a confidence that’s here. These are people that are you know, almost as if well, he missed, he doesn’t have this brush with death because he’s going to win. This is all destiny.”

“I’ve noticed that there’s a confidence, there’s a jubilance. It’s not as aggressive … as some of his campaign events have been, even certainly since the last nominating convention I went to in 2016,” Tur said.

The RNC vibe was energetic and enthusiastic, with multiple guests approaching the Daily Caller unprovoked to share their love for Trump.

“[The mood is] energy, excitement, pissed off or fired up. And if the election were today, or next week, Trump’s gonna win and Donald J. Trump and whoever the nominee VP nominee is, we’re gonna win a landslide,” Mike McMullen, a Pennsylvania delegate who witnessed the shooting on Saturday, told the Caller. “He’s going to win states that Republicans don’t win.”

