Matthew Tkachuk’s Stanley Cup Mouthguard Is Headed To The Hockey Hall Of Fame

Everybody is like “ew,” but I’m loving this as a Florida Panthers fan.

Only a few make it into the Hockey Hall of Fame, which is the best thing that can happen for an NHL player besides winning the Stanley Cup. After that, the next best thing is to have a piece of your attire put in the Hall. (RELATED: Islanders Are Bringing Back Their Polarizing Fisherman Logo, But It’s Going To Their AHL Team In Bridgeport)

And that’s exactly what’s going on with Florida Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk, and you might find it a little disgusting, as the 26-year-old is having one of his mouthguards from the Stanley Cup put in a glass case at the most prestigious place in the realm of hockey.

To honor their Stanley Cup championship over the Edmonton Oilers in a seven-game thriller, the Cats shipped a few things up to Toronto to go into an exhibit. And it was Tkachuk’s mouthguard that stole the show.

Check out the artifacts we received from the #stanleycup champion @FlaPanthers @nhl

They will be on display soon!

Thanks guys for helping us perserve hockey history!@HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/T0sa01QaEf — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 9, 2024

Everyone is excited about the mouthguard… here you go https://t.co/LGCk6GAgNd pic.twitter.com/OAbj2vJ5aa — Alex Baumgartner (@ABaumgartner91) July 15, 2024

This is nothing but sweet glory to me, I’m just counting down to the day that I get my championship ring.

And by the way, speaking of Hall of Fames, did y’all see NFL legend Devin Hester get a first look at his Gold Jacket?

I still can’t get over the presentation:

Miami Hurricanes legend Devin Hester gets a first look at his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket, and wow, the presentation. pic.twitter.com/ztE1NvEjWp — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) July 16, 2024

The Trey is POPPIN’ right now! Ya gotta love it!