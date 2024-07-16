Editorial

Matthew Tkachuk’s Stanley Cup Mouthguard Is Headed To The Hockey Hall Of Fame

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JUNE 30: Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers looks on during a celebration for the Florida Panthers win of the Stanley Cup on June 30, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Everybody is like “ew,” but I’m loving this as a Florida Panthers fan.

Only a few make it into the Hockey Hall of Fame, which is the best thing that can happen for an NHL player besides winning the Stanley Cup. After that, the next best thing is to have a piece of your attire put in the Hall. (RELATED: Islanders Are Bringing Back Their Polarizing Fisherman Logo, But It’s Going To Their AHL Team In Bridgeport)

And that’s exactly what’s going on with Florida Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk, and you might find it a little disgusting, as the 26-year-old is having one of his mouthguards from the Stanley Cup put in a glass case at the most prestigious place in the realm of hockey.

To honor their Stanley Cup championship over the Edmonton Oilers in a seven-game thriller, the Cats shipped a few things up to Toronto to go into an exhibit. And it was Tkachuk’s mouthguard that stole the show.

This is nothing but sweet glory to me, I’m just counting down to the day that I get my championship ring.

