The Cascading Series Of Miracles That Saved Donald Trump’s Life

Donald Trump escaped death by mere centimeters Saturday evening — not thanks to the Secret Service. The bumbling bureaucracy failed to secure the roof of a building less than 500 feet away from where Trump was speaking, giving a would-be assassin a clear line of sight and plenty of time to take a shot that even an amateur marksman could make. It’s only through a cascade of miracles that he missed.

🚨 Watch the real time assassination attempt on Trump from different angles. With countdown from footage of people warning authorities about the shooter to Trump being whisked away. pic.twitter.com/iJTbRNlCEw — MilkBarTV (@TheMilkBarTV) July 15, 2024

Miracle #1: Despite being noticed by law enforcement on the ground, the shooter was able to make it up to the roof and set up his perch. It’s only when Trump supporters nearby the building spotted him and reportedly screamed for law enforcement that law enforcement took a more active approach.

Miracle #2: The cop who reportedly climbed up to the roof and went back down after the shooter pointed the gun at him has taken a lot of flack for not doing more. But his brief appearance put pressure on the shooter. He had ample time to line up his shot, but after his presence became known, he had to rush.

A skilled marksman takes the time to prep a shot: take a big breath in and slowly release the air to calm your heart rate and steady your hands. When you release your breath, you slowly press the trigger, keeping your target in sight.

But if you’re in a rush, you likely don’t have time to steady your breathing. Your heart racing, you rapidly pull the trigger instead of pressing it, causing your rifle to jerk as the shot goes off. You likely close your eyes at the last second, losing sight of your target when it matters most.

If the Trump supporters had not alerted police, and the officer had not gone up to the roof, the shooter likely would have had time to adequately prep the shot. Because he had moments before he was caught, he likely rushed his shot.

But even then, he may have still succeeded had it not been two more miracles.

Miracle #3: Trump turned his head at the last moment to reference immigration stats on a billboard to his right. The Riffer-in-Chief, this was an uncharacteristic move that saved his life.

This is the best audio I’ve found so far of the Trump assassination attempt. pic.twitter.com/bGiYxPyOIO — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠’𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) July 13, 2024

Miracle #4: Private security firm Blackwater also blamed the miss on the shooter’s bad wind estimate. A 5 mph disparity was enough to change the trajectory of the bullet.

If Trump hadn’t turned his head, if the wind had blown just a bit differently, then we would all be having a much different conversation this week.

Call it luck, if you will. But even Trump thinks that “God alone” saved him.