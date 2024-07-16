MSNBC Guest ‘Scared’ That JD Vance Is Smart And Will Make ‘Long-Term’ Changes To Administrative State

A MSNBC guest fretted that Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio would have “long-term effects” on the permanent bureaucracy if he was elected vice president.

Former President Donald Trump selected Vance as his running mate Monday on the first day of the Republican National Convention. MSNBC Republican strategist Susan Del Percio claimed that what made her “scared” of Vance was his intelligence. (RELATED: JD Vance Explains ‘Sham’ Prosecution Of Donald Trump As Wolf Blitzer Tries To Interrupt)

“He’s smart. What scares me is that he, although new to government, he’s only been elected for 18 months, he understands policy, and I think he’ll go to places if elected, that Trump doesn’t care about in government, and start making fundamental changes,” Del Percio told MSNBC host Jose Diaz-Balart, who asked her to explain.

“He can go in and go into some regulatory areas that maybe Trump maybe doesn’t care about, drilling, what’s going on in a specific state. He can play in on policy making at a mid-level,” Del Percio claimed. “That has a huge effect because Donald Trump doesn’t care. He can go into DOJ and start looking at offices around the country. Donald Trump only cares about a couple, usually the ones that are investigating him, but he could start making those kinds of changes that will have long-term effects.” (RELATED: Senate Votes To Reauthorize Warrantless Surveillance Tool Minutes After It Expired)

In September 2021, Vance said that Trump should fire all mid-level bureaucrats in his second term, Newsweek reported.

“I think that what Trump should do, like if I was giving him one piece of advice, fire every single mid-level bureaucrat, every civil servant in the administrative state, replace them with our people, and when the courts, because you will get taken to court, and then when the courts stop you, stand before the country like Andrew Jackson did and say the Chief Justice has made his ruling, now let him enforce it,” Vance reportedly said. (RELATED: ‘A Hit Job On Michigan And On Detroit’: Trump Calls Biden EV Push A ‘Government Assassination’ Of Auto Jobs)

Regulatory agencies had their powers curtailed by recent Supreme Court decisions. The Supreme Court struck down so-called “Chevron deference” in a 6-3 ruling issued in June and also ruled that civil fines required a jury trial under the Seventh Amendment in a separate case involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In 2022, the Supreme Court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency overstepped its authority in West Virginia v. EPA.

