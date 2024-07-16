REPORT: Celebrity Chef Naomi Pomeroy Drowns In Tragic Accident At Age 49

Celebrity chef Naomi Pomeroy died Saturday night at the age of 49 in an apparent drowning.

Pomeroy’s family confirmed her death and said she was inner tubing with her husband in the Willamette River near Corvallis at the time, according to a local news outlet, Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB). The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said marine deputies and firefighters were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports that a couple had been pulled into the river and a woman had been dragged under the water. The sheriff’s office said strong currents hindered their recovery efforts and were a factor in the drowning, according to OPB.

The “Top Chef Masters” contestant and “Top Chef” guest judge was not wearing a life jacket at the time of her death and her body has not yet been discovered.

Rescue teams used sonar and underwater pole cameras in an attempt to locate Pomeroy underwater, but in spite of their efforts, they were unsuccessful. Marine units are still deployed as of Tuesday morning and continue to work toward recovering her body, according to OPB. The investigation into her death continues.

Pomeroy was a familiar face on television and was the award-winning chef and owner of the restaurant, Beast, which opened in 2007. She was highly revered in the culinary world and has been one of the most acclaimed chefs in the country and particularly the city of Portland for well over a decade. Pomeroy and her husband owned a number of establishments, including a cocktail bar across the street from Beast, called Expatriate, which opened its doors to the public over a decade ago.

The talented chef earned the coveted James Beard award in 2014. (RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s Father, Joe Bryant, Dead At 69)

Pomeroy was reportedly in the process of opening a new restaurant in Portland later in 2024.

This story continues to develop.