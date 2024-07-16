JOEY MANNARINO: Democrats Have Hit A Brick Wall

There is no clear path to victory for the Democrats and all their options are filled with unwinnable choices. The failed assassination attempt on President Donald Trump will only help him in the polls and highlight his vigor.

A bounce in the polls is inevitable plus the normal bounce from the prime-time television coverage of his acceptance speech at the RNC on Thursday.

Democrats are hitting the panic button about their prospects in November, but they find themselves trapped in a political conundrum with no easy escape route. Their choices are to stick with a president their own party does not want, run a historically unpopular vice president, or sideline her and alienate a critical voting bloc. Let’s break down these bleak choices. (RELATED: ‘Trump Is On A Roll’: Historically Blue States May Be Turning Purple)

First, the Democrats could decide to stick with President Joe Biden. This is a man who — at 81 years old — is a walking, talking embodiment of the concerns many Americans have about gerontocracy. His presidency, marked by significant failures, frequent gaffes, questions about his cognitive abilities, and an aura of fragility that no amount of spin can fully dispel — has been increasingly dropping in popularity.

Poll after poll indicates that a substantial majority of Democrats wish someone else would step up to the plate. Even prominent party figures, typically unified in public support, have been caught in whispers and murmurs about finding an alternative. Running Biden again is akin to asking voters to settle for a rerun of a show they have already seen — and did not particularly enjoy.

We have seen enough videos of his son, Hunter Biden.

The second option on the table is Vice President Kamala Harris. She was supposed to be the future of the party, a historic and inspiring choice that would bridge gaps and energize voters.

Instead, she has become the least popular vice president in modern history. Her tenure has been plagued by reports of internal dysfunction, high staff turnover, and a notable lack of major accomplishments.

Her approval ratings are consistently dismal, and she has failed to carve out a significant political identity. If the Democrats decide to elevate her to the top of the ticket, they would be betting the house on a candidate who has yet to show she can even handle her current role effectively. Even though she is much younger than Biden, she can’t seem to put a sentence together either and has become famous for her “word salads.” This is not a gamble that seems likely to pay off.

Then there is the third option: bypassing Harris in favor of another candidate. On the surface, this might seem like a viable strategy. However, the optics of passing over the first “Black” female vice president for what many presume would be another white candidate would be politically catastrophic.

The Democrats are trapped by their own progressive mental gymnastics. The Democratic Party has built its brand on inclusivity and diversity, and sidelining Harris would undoubtedly alienate a significant portion of their base.

Black voters, who have been instrumental for the Democrats success in the past, could feel betrayed and disenfranchised. This could suppress voter turnout in key areas and continue tipping the scales in favor of President Donald Trump who has already garnered historic support in the African American community.

So, what is left? The Democrats are essentially choosing between the devil they know and the devil they don’t, with no clear path to victory. Biden represents stagnation and uncertainty about his ability to serve another full term, considering he has barely made it to the end of his first.

Harris is weighed down by her unpopularity and perceived inefficacy. Ignoring her candidacy risks undermining the very principles of diversity and representation that the leftist party champions.

None of these options presents a clear path to victory for the Democrats as Trump’s path looks more achievable with improving poll numbers and an expanding map of new states swinging his way.

Joey Mannarino is a conservative political strategist and podcaster.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.