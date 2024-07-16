Patrick Beverley Is Exiting The NBA, Headed To Hapoel Tel Aviv BC In Israel

Do what ya gotta do, Pat, but there’s no way in hell I could leave America at this point.

Patrick Beverley, a veteran guard in the NBA, made the announcement on social media Tuesday afternoon he has inked a deal with the Israeli Basketball Premier League’s Hapoel Tel Aviv BC. (RELATED: It’s Official: Cavaliers’ Zhaire Smith Gets The Dunk Of The NBA Summer League After Ferocious Posterize)

Turning 36 just recently, Beverley wrote on his Twitter account just prior to the signing that he was weighing his options of inking a veteran minimum NBA deal or taking a contract that would ship him overseas. Before being in the NBA for the last 12 seasons, he played in Russia and Greece, originally starting his career on foreign soil.

Initially beginning the 2023-24 campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers, Beverley was ultimately traded to the Bucks this past February at the deadline, being reunited with head coach Doc Rivers. Playing in a total of 73 games, Beverley tallied a stat line of 6.2 points-per-game (41.7% FG/33.7% 3PT), 3.3 rebounds-per-game and 2.9 assists-per-game.

Don’t get me wrong, Tel Aviv is a beautiful place and full of beautiful women from what I hear, but it’s not in America … that alone is a killer for me, no matter the money being offered.

Plus, do you really want to go to Israel in these crazy ass times that we live in today?

I’m sorry, but this …

#SONDAKİKA İsrail, Hamas’ın hızlı ilerleyişi nedeniyle hava üslerini boşaltmaya başladı#savaş Tel Aviv Filistin pic.twitter.com/t9OHFn0m3Z — 𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐋𝐄𝐓 𝐘𝐀𝐍𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐈 (@Devlet_024) October 7, 2023

I’m not diggin’ those vibes, man. But whatever … get your paper, dawg.