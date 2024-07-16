‘You Are Inhuman!’: Piers Morgan, Streamer Get Into Heated Exchange Over ‘Repulsive’ Trump Assassination Comments

British journalist Piers Morgan and popular streamer and YouTuber Destiny traded sharp words Tuesday over the streamer’s comments about the failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Destiny appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” to discuss his comments following the attack against Trump and his supporters on Saturday at a Pennsylvania rally. As the panel began to discuss Destiny’s stance, Morgan played a clip of the streamer stating “fuck” Trump and the former volunteer firefighter chief who was fatally shot, adding he would make “fun of” any of his conservative followers if they had been “blown away.” (RELATED: ‘Russian Tactic’: Aide To Dem Megadonor Reportedly Suggested Trump Rally Shooting Might Have Been ‘Staged’)

“I mean I got to say I just found that repulsive, Destiny,” Morgan said.

“I wish that you — there is no room, there is no room for the hand ringing and I will not participate in this anymore. “The conservatives can say anything. They can have any conspiracy theory. They can have any they can do any of — and then liberals are supposed to be like, ‘Oh my God it’s so tragic.’ Absolutely not.”

Morgan then stepped in to explain his position, noting he was “not a conservative,” and called out Destiny for his “gleeful” manner.

“You are inhuman, you are somebody who seems almost gleeful that a young firefighter with a family — with a wife and children who he was protecting as he was shot dead. That he deserved what was coming to him because he went to a President Trump rally,” Morgan said. “A man who was president of the United States until recently for four years and maybe again. You sound almost gleeful, Destiny, and I’m sorry that makes you, frankly, despicable.”

Destiny, however, pushed back on the show host calling out how conservatives once made fun of the attack on Democratic California Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband, and blamed conservatives for “turning the temperature up on the rhetoric.”

“Why should anybody on the right listen to a word of your hectoring and lecturing about how they should behave? And by the way, the mockery of Nancy Pelosi’s husband when he was attacked by an intruder with a hammer was also despicable, right?” Morgan continued.

“I can see despicable behavior on all sides and I’m happy to call it out when I see it. You, however, want to present yourself as this great kind of standard bearer of decency who sees outrageous behavior on the right — time and again, and is incensed by this disgusting inhumane behavior,” Morgan said. “Yet time and again since the attempted assassination of Donald Trump you have displayed exactly the same kind of inhumane behavior. ‘Fuck him’ about a fireman who is who is killed because he attends a rally of a guy he wants to vote.”

As the two continued to go back and forth, Destiny refused to condemn the violence against Trump, leaving Morgan to question “why the hell” they would listen to his stance.

Trump and his supporters were attacked by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as he was able to shoot off multiple rounds which ended up grazing the former president’s upper part of his right ear. The attack ultimately resulted in the death of 50-year-old Corey Comperatore and left two other crowd members, 57-year-old David Dutch and 74-year-old James Copenhaver, injured.

