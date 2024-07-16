US

Police Shoot And Kill Armed Suspect Near RNC Convention: REPORT

Milwaukee Prepares For The Republican National Convention

(Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

Ilan Hulkower Contributor
A Columbus Division of Police (CPD) officer fired shots and killed an armed suspect less than a mile from the Republican National Convention (RNC), the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that a local adult male was killed.

The police shooting occurred where two men were allegedly fighting each other with knives, TMJ-4 reported. Fraternal Order of Police President Brian Steel told NBC 4 that several CPD officers were present in Milwaukee to assist with security at the Republican National Convention. (RELATED: ‘We’re Gonna Win’: RNC Kicks Off With Defiance, Unity After Trump Assassination Attempt)

Oliya Scootercaster filmed the Major police presence at the scene of the alleged incident.

The footage captured multiple police officer traversing the area by foot and horse. Some of the area was taped off from the public.

Locals near the scene told FreedomNews.TV that the deceased man was a homeless man.

A witness told the outlet that she “saw the guns fired, the shots fired” and that “a couple of police officers” fired their weapons. The witness said that she did not observe any sort of physical confrontation prior to the shooting. “I didn’t hear [the officer] say drop no goddamn knife — I didn’t hear that,” the witness said. “They only doing that because of the RNC.”

Another eyewitness told the outlet that, “One gentleman had a [small] knife” in the altercation and that the police did order them to drop it.

“When [the suspect] turned back around and then back toward the police, they shot him, multiple tines,” the eyewitness said. “There is no way you can say this was anything but murder,” the witness added. The witness said that the homeless man was well known to locals and that he was not a violent person.

No officers were injured during the shooting, Steel said, WCMH reported.