‘We Don’t Need This To Be Politicized’: Reagan Reese Says Biden Should ‘Step Up’ And Call For Unity

Daily Caller reporter Reagan Reese called for President Joe Biden to rise above politics and unify the nation during a Tuesday appearance on Newsmax.

Democrats have remained unusually quiet in the aftermath of former President Donald Trump’s failed assassination attempt, sparking speculation and criticism from political commentators. This silence marks a contrast to the party’s typical response, which often includes immediate calls for stricter gun control measures. Cam Edwards, editor of the popular “Bearing Arms” podcast, and Reese, White House correspondent for the Daily Caller, discussed this in a recent conversation.

The Daily Caller’s @reaganreese_ joins @CarlHigbie live from the RNC. Check it out ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Uq0w9tFpKa — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 16, 2024

“I’ve never seen this level of silence after a shooting,” Newsmax host Carl Higbie said.

“It is weird, Carl, and I blame the chaos that the Democrats are engulfed in right now. You have seen folks like Chris Murphy call for a gun ban. I’m surprised we haven’t seen Joe Biden do the same,” Edwards answered. (RELATED: Victim Of Failed Trump Assassination Attempt Comes Out Of Coma: REPORT)

Reese emphasized the need for Biden to take a more active role in addressing the nation’s gun control debate.

“This is where President Biden really needs to step up. And we’ve seen him, you know, make those calls for unity amid this crisis, this tragedy. I think it’s, you know, our country doesn’t need these calls for gun control when a former president was just centimeters away from being killed,” Reese stated. “So the calls for unity especially around here in the convention what we’re seeing in the Democratic Party, I think is exactly what the country needs right now we don’t need this to be politicized any further.”

The conversation also highlighted the need for accountability within federal agencies. “We need to know who is actually in charge here and if their politics are getting in the way of them being able to do their job,” Edwards continued.

When asked if gun control will be a topic at the RNC, Reese noted that the focus remains on inspiration and support for Trump. “I’ve talked to so many people who are thankful to be here with the former president who is alive,” Reese explained.