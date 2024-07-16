RFK Jr. Apologizes For Leaked Trump Phone Call

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologized on Twitter after a video of him having a private phone conversation with former President Trump leaked Tuesday.

“When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president,” Kennedy tweeted Tuesday morning.

In videos of the leaked call, widely circulated on Twitter, Trump appeared to agree with some of Kennedy’s views on vaccines.

“I agree with you man, something’s wrong with that whole system,” Trump appeared to say. “It’s the doctors … remember I said I want to do small doses. Small doses. When you feed a baby a vaccination that is like 38 different vaccines, and it looks like it’s made for a horse, you know, not a 10-pound or 20-pound baby. It looks like you should be giving a horse this,” he continued.

“And do you ever see the size of it? It’s so massive and then you see the baby all of a sudden starting to change, radically. I’ve seen it too many times. And then you hear that it doesn’t have an impact, right? But you and I talked about that a long time ago. Anyway, I would love you to do something and I think it would be so good for you, and so big for you.”

Trump also revealed details of the call he had with President Biden following the assassination attempt on Trump’s life. (RELATED: ‘On The Brink Of Devastating Change’: Melania Trump Calls For Unity After Assassination Attempt)

“It was really nice, actually, he called me. And he said, ‘How did you choose to move to the right?'” referring to the fact that Trump moved his head at the last second allowing the shooter’s bullet to simply graze his ear.

“I just turned my head to show the chart and something rapped me, and it felt like a giant … like the world’s largest mosquito. And it was, it was a bullet. What do they call that, an AR-15 or something? That was a big gun. Pretty tough guns, right?” Trump asked as the video concluded.

Trump made headlines for calling on Biden to grant Kennedy Secret Service protection in the wake of the assassination attempt, a request Biden had denied repeatedly before the shooting. Biden ultimately granted Kennedy the protection after Trump’s public request.

The pair also met at the Republican National Convention to discuss the possibility of Kennedy endorsing Trump, according to Politico.

Kennedy tweeted after the meeting that he would continue his independent run for president.