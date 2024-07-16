ROOKE: Biden’s Camp Thinks They Know Vance’s Biggest Weakness, But Trump Is One Step Ahead

The Biden campaign posted old quotes from vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance in hopes that it would make him look disloyal to former President Trump, but it’s having the opposite effect.

Shortly after Trump announced via Truth Social that Vance would be his vice president, a Biden campaign account on X posted a screenshot of a now-deleted tweet made by Vance disparaging Trump.

“Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. Because of this, I find him reprehensible. God wants better of us,” the screenshot claimed Vance tweeted. The clip only shows that Vance tweeted that on Oct. 9, but the year isn’t visible. However, the tweet likely took place around 2016 when regime media was in full meltdown mode over Trump’s border policies.

Why did JD Vance delete this tweet? pic.twitter.com/zaPBRqr8LQ — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 16, 2024

Like many young Americans who went to an Ivy League school and made their fortune in tech, he believed what they said about Trump. He was a racist egomaniac, and there weren’t any redeeming qualities about him. However, this same demographic has now experienced a 180 on Trump. Millions of voters are now wise to the realities of who Trump actually is and what he stands for. (ROOKE: Would-Be Assassin’s Bullet Just Killed Biden’s Only Campaign Message)

People can change their opinions, just look at Vice President Kamala Harris. When Harris was running against Biden in the Democratic primary, she accused him of being a racist. Only a couple of months later, she decided he wasn’t and took the position as his running mate.

THREE YEARS AGO TODAY: Kamala Harris blasted Joe Biden on his record of praising and working with white supremacist senators and opposing busing. pic.twitter.com/U1yx8F3bZ9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2022

Trump picking JD Vance despite his previous statements about Trump is another example of his ability to understand who his supporters are. While the base is still heavily made up of people who have voted for and supported Trump since 2016, a rising number are fresh to the party –ones who have been Democrats their whole lives and hated Trump with a passion but are now MAGA hat-wearing Republicans.

Millions of Americans can resonate with Vance’s testimony from never-Trumper to loyal America First Senator. It is similar to that of Amber Rose, who had a primetime speaking slot at the RNC. Vance and Rose, like other voters, are no longer captured by the corporate media’s false narratives about Trump. The only way forward is to continue embracing these people; Vance is a big part of that plan. (ROOKE: Trump’s Failed Assassination Just Solidified Biden As The Dems’ Nominee)

Biden’s campaign can post whatever old tweets or speeches they like to try and fracture the base. It’s not going to work. The more they highlight Vance’s old quotes, the better it looks for Trump. The Democrats are making Trump out to be the greatest unifier of the modern world. Only a movement like America First could bring in new faces from all walks of life to hold hands with the crowd that’s been there from the beginning.