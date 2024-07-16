Ryan Seacrest Shares Video Of His First Day Filming For ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

Ryan Seacrest took to social media Tuesday to share his first day filming “Wheel of Fortune.”

Seacrest embarked on a new chapter as the host of “Wheel of Fortune,” taking over the reins following Pat Sajak’s retirement. Seacrest shared his first-day experience on Instagram, as he revealed both his nervous excitement and a sense of reverence for the show’s legacy.

“A glimpse of my first day at @wheeloffortune, and I’m still spinning with excitement!” Secreast wrote.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Seacrest is seen stepping onto the iconic game show set, visibly thrilled. “My heart’s pounding, I’m so excited,” he said. Throughout the clip, Seacrest expresses his awe and anticipation, joking about the size of the wheel compared to his own stature and spinning it for the first time. “I could not sleep last night, I was so excited,” he admitted. (RELATED: ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons)

The video also gives fans a nostalgic glimpse into the show’s history, with Seacrest pointing out memorabilia such as an old scene of Sajak and co-host Vanna White engaging in a pie-throwing moment, and a display case featuring one of White’s dresses and two Emmy trophies. He concluded the video with “To be continued,” hinting at potential additional behind-the-scenes footage for fans.